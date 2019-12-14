Richard William Hatch 1975 - 2019

RICHARD WILLIAM HATCH was born June 19, 1975, in Burns, Oregon, to Gerda Maria (Schneider), deceased, and Knolen John Hatch. He died December 14, 2019, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. Richard was 44.

He is survived by his wife, Corrine (Presley); his son, Tanner William Hatch; a brother, Michael John Hatch; his father, Knolen John Hatch, all of McMinnville; a sister, Callie Rose Moss of John Day; an aunt, Tina Marie Quay of Florence; and several nieces and nephews.

Richard attended school in the McMinnville area, after which he went to work for Elastomeric Silicone, now known as Meggitt Industries. He

had been a member of the McMinnville Elks Lodge and also enjoyed local travel with his wife or working on restorations of old cars with his

son.

A private celebration of life will be set at a future date.



