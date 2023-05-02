Richard W. Trudo 1942 - 2025

Richard (Dick) W. Trudo passed away at the age of 82 at home in Beaverton, Oregon, after a battle with cancer. Dick was a loving, generous and humorous husband, son, brother, grandpa, and friend. He was loved by so many, and we all will miss him always and forever.

Dick was born September 28, 1942, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Robert and Alice Trudo.

In 1960, he graduated from McMinnville High School and attended Linfield College. Dick served his country in the U.S. Army at Fort Ord, California, and was in the Oregon National Guard. He retired after working 42 years as a Meat Manager for Safeway, working at 10 different stores across Oregon and California.

Dick had a green thumb and enjoyed growing tomatoes and garlic, his specialties, along with many beautiful flowers. He delighted in crabbing and vacationing at the Oregon coast and traveling to Hawaii (his favorite), and to Laughlin and Reno, Nevada, with his wife, Patricia.

Dick was a sports enthusiast and played on the basketball team and ran track for McMinnville High. As an adult, he enjoyed playing golf, poker, cribbage, and bowling with his buddies. He loved cheering on his favorite teams with gusto over his lifetime.

Dick was predeceased by his parents; son, Greg; brothers, Bobby and Randy; and brother-in-law, Roger Newton.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Patricia; son, Brian (Inday); daughter, Lori; brother, Ron (Carol); sisters-in-law, Diane (Bobby), Chris (Randy), and Linda Taylor (Rich). He also is survived by stepdaughters, Kathy Hall (Stuart) and Teresa Menefee. He has 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as former wives, Liz (mother of Lori, Brian, and Greg) and Melody; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

A private family graveside service was held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in McMinnville.