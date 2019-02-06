Richard W. Swanson - 1936 - 2019

Richard Swanson died February 6, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was born February 27, 1936, to Harry and Alice Swanson. Richard graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of '55. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from July 1953 to July 1956. He married Pauline Wilson on November 15, 1958, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, celebrating 61 years of marriage. Richard is survived by his wife, Pauline Swanson; son, Brett Swanson; granddaughters, Brittney Swanson and Cassie Budeau; and great-granddaughter, Linnea Sherburn. He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland Oregon.