Richard T. Ziegler 1936-2021

Richard was a hard worker and an honest man. His word meant something,he had pride and was honorable.

He retired from law enforcement in the 90s and moved to Oregon with his wife Viola.He held Viola's hand for 67 yrs and kissed her every day.

He enjoyed bowling, but disliked bingo ,but played with a smile since Viola liked it.He enjoyed shooting ,painting ,cribbage and cards. And he is holding a couple of chairs at the card table with a pile of nickels.

Richard has now joined his wife, who m he loved and missed very much. His children and family and friends will remember him and miss him. He lived and he loved.