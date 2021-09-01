Richard R. Chavez (aka Cpt. Richie Superstar) 1973-2021

Richie Rolland Chavez passed away peacefully in his home September 1, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and adopted by his beautiful parents, Joel and Rachel Chavez, retired social workers in L.A. County.

Richie was a downtown business owner of the Morning Thunder Cafe. He put his heart and soul into his food, Each plate was not only delicious but a piece of art. He didn't have customers, he had family.

Many will remember seeing Richie walking down Third Street with his hands in the air catching butterflies and sparkles only he could see. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Traveling, going to concerts, his Volkswagen bus, and just having a good time.

Richie was a family man. He adored his wife and children; they were everything to him. He is survived by his wife, Desiree Chavez; daughter, Nova Chavez; stepsons, Reif Henderson and Roman Flores; parents, Joel and Rachel Chavez; sister, Rachel; and fur babies, Daisy and Harley.

"Ripple in still water

When there is no pebble tossed

Nor wind to blow.

Reach out your hand if your cup be empty. If your cup is full, may it be again."

Public Celebration of Life from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 12, at Morning Thunder Café. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com