Richard McCusker 1934 - 2020

Richard Glenn McCusker, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away from cancer December 26, 2020, at the Portland Veterans Hospice Center in Vancouver, Washington. He was 86.

Richard was born November 4, 1934, in Olympia, Washington.

He is survived by spouse, Helen Borders-McCusker; children, Crystal, Glenda, Michelle; and brother, Terry McLeod. Daughter Debbie predeceased him. Also surviving are stepchildren, Grant, Scott, Gloria, Laurel, Don, Dale and Dana. Richard had 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Richard served in the National Guard prior to enlisting in the Army, where he served approximately nine years. He served in Korea as forward observer and later as a chef in Thule, Greenland. After his discharge from the Army, he later came to Oregon. Richard worked at Georgia-Pacific in Toledo, Oregon, as a millwright. He opened two restaurants on the Oregon coast, Calico Kitchen in Seal Rock and Calico House in Newport, where he was chef. He retired in 1997 from the Sheraton Grand Hotel at the airport in Dallas, Texas, where he was in charge of banquets.

At his church, Church on the Hill, and prior to COVID-19, Richard will be remembered as the greeter with the great hugs. He was a docent on Thursdays at the Evergreen Space Museum. Richard loved this volunteer position and the friends he worked with.

Richard's hobby was building birdhouses and displaying them on poles in the backyard, also giving them to friends and family. He was always "tinkering" in his shop. He tore apart things that broke and got them going again.

Richard was interred January 4, 2021, with full honors at Willamette National Cemetery near Portland, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Legion Post 21, 126 Atlantic St., McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.