Richard Kenneth 'Ken' Wright - 1927 - 2018

The world lost a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather with the passing of Ken Wright on September 21, 2018. He was of the Greatest Generation and lived his life with integrity, honor, a strong work ethic and always had a good story to tell. He was a master craftsman and loved working with wood. He enjoyed being outdoors, tending to their farm and time spent sharing experiences with his family and friends. Ken and his wife, Yvonne, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on April 30, 2018.

Friends are welcome to join the Wright family as we gather to celebrate Ken’s life, to share refreshments, music and, most of all, to reminisce from noon to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Fendall Community Club, 37515 Tindle Creek Road, Willamina.