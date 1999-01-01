Richard Joshua John Barney - 1991 - 2019

Richard Joshua John Barney was born February 22, 1991, to Donna Castro and Richard Barney in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and passed away June 28, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon. Josh was an enrolled tribal member with The Klamath Tribes of Oregon. He grew up in Klamath Falls, Bonanza, Salem and McMinnville, and graduated from Chemawa Indian High School in 2010. Josh enjoyed nature and being in the woods, animals, food, sports, and he especially loved and appreciated music. He was an artist and a lyricist, and some would even say he was a “magician of words." Josh was fun, loving, compassionate, kindhearted and hard working. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was always looking to brighten someone’s day or make them laugh or smile. He was a cherished and beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. Josh is survived by parents, Donna Castro of Keizer and Richard Barney of Chiloquin, Oregon; his sisters, Jennifer Castro of Keizer, Delight “Dee” Castro of McMinnville, Michelle Castro of Lincoln City, and Carissa Barney, Angel Mestez and Karizma Barney-Mestez of Salem, Oregon; his brothers, Levi “Todd” Barney of Parker, Arizona, and Matthew Short and wife Felisha of Twentynine Palms, California; great-grandmother, Nora Barney of Chiloquin; grandma, Mila Galvin of Sheridan, Oregon; aunt, Jessica Galvin of Sheridan; and uncle, Richard “Sonny” Castro of Willamina, Oregon. Josh also had many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved and cherished. Josh will forever be dearly loved and missed. There will be a service held for Josh at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. If you wish to donate to the family to help cover expenses, there is a go fund me account located at the following link: gf.me/u/tx4ybg. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com