Richard Jerry Ruby - 1945-2019

Richard Jerry Ruby died October 1, 2019, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Ruby; three daughters, Sherrie McColm of St. Helens, Oregon, Deanna Stepp of Yamhill, Oregon, and Rebecca Stapleton of McMinnville; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many!