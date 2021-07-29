Richard H. Bodeen 1928 - 2021

Richard H. “Dick” Bodeen passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021, at age 92. He was born December 25, 1928, to Harold and Nellie (Reed) Bodeen in Verndale, Minnesota. At age six, he moved with his family of five to Oregon, living in Lakeview for a few months, then settling in Silverton, where Dick completed grades two-12.

Dick was in the Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 52. He was in 547th Ordinance Field Maintenance Company and spent 15 months in France.

He married Barbara Smith in December of 1950. They later divorced. He was proud of serving 10 years on the Yamhill Grade School Board and was treasurer of the “No Bridge” committee for Yamhill County, which stopped the taking of farmland to build a bridge close to the Wheatland Ferry. He was a member of the Methodist church all his life. At Yamhill UMC he served on many committees and worked tirelessly on maintenance and landscaping projects.

Dick raised beef cattle and logged on the family farm outside Yamhill his entire career. He always loved seeing the new calves as they were born each spring. Horses held a special place in his heart, and he had several that he used for pleasure and rounding up or checking cattle.

In 1985, Dick married Sherry (Reimers) Tarr. He loved his family, having them come visit, seeing them gather for whatever reason and always looking at their pictures and talking about them. Dick also loved spending time in Eastern Oregon.

He is survived by Sherry, his wife of 36 years; son, Perry Bodeen (Janet); daughters, Carolyn Suarez (David) and Cindy Harrington (Tom); daughter-in-law, Nicole Dukes; stepson, David Clark (Sun Mi); three sisters; one brother; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several more who lovingly called him “Dad” or “Grandpa." He was predeceased by his parents; son, Kevin Dukes; and two grandchildren. At his request, a private interment will be held.

The family asks that any memorial donation be made to Yamhill United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 201, Yamhill, OR 97148. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com