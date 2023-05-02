Richard Graham 1941 - 2024

Richard Graham, 83, passed away June 27, 2024, at his home in Amity, Oregon.

Richard was born in Eleven Mile Corner, Arizona, the fifth of 12 children to Marvin and Gladys Graham. From a young age, he learned the value of hard work while helping in the fields. His childhood experiences shaped his strong work ethic and sense of responsibility. After moving around frequently, Richard eventually settled in the Northwest, where he met Carrel, the love of his life. They married in 1963 and were blessed with three children. In 1972, the family moved to Oregon, which became their permanent home.

For over 30 years, Richard dedicated himself to his work as a welder, known for being the first to arrive, chugging his coffee, getting the business open for his co-workers. His dedication and reliability were the trademarks of his work ethic.

Richard loved hunting and fishing, and spent many trips over the years with his kids enjoying these activities. As his children grew, so did his family, and Richard cherished every moment spent with his ten grandchildren. He delighted in sneaking them suckers, popsicles, and pop. He was their biggest sports fan, and he and Carrel traveled all over Oregon cheering on their grandchildren at every game they could attend. A treasured family tradition was vacationing at their cabin at Shasta Lake, where Richard enjoyed sharing stories and laughs on the deck, listening to country music, and watching his grandchildren play.

Richard’s love, hard work, and dedication will always be remembered and cherished by everyone who knew him. His legacy lives on in the memories and hearts of his family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Carrel; his siblings, Dennis and Jewel Dean; his children, Rhonda (Scott) Nelson, Rick (Melissa) Graham, and Ryan (Cassie) Graham; his loving grandchildren Cody, Kyle, Lance, Colby, Jaycen, Keeley, Kaitlyn, Keenan, Angela, and Samantha; and his great-grandchild, Josie Belle. Richard's memory will continue to bring joy to those who knew and loved him.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. A Celebration of Life will follow at the McMinnville American Legion.

