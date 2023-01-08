Richard E. Riegel Jr. 1945 - 2023

Richard E. Riegel Jr., 78, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away January 8, 2023.



Shaun Strong, of the Oak Grove Community Church, will be holding a Celebration of Life for Richard at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the McMinnville Grand Ballroom. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to their general fund so they can be used for their Thrive program. https://www.thegrovemac.com/online-giving.html



Richard was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and brother, and he will be greatly missed by family, friends, coworkers and community.



To leave condolences, please visit https://bit.ly/RERmem