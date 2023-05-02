Richard Cox 1932 - 2024

Richard Cox passed away peacefully on June 13, 2024. The third of five children, he was born April 9, 1932, in Taloga, Oklahoma, to Adrian and Eloise Cox. At a young age, the family moved to California, Vanport, Oregon, and eventually to Yamhill, Oregon. In 1950, Richard graduated from Yamhill High School.

After high school, he worked in Valsetz, Oregon, as a logger and a loader for Verle Russell. He married Carol Hacker on August 24, 1952. They moved to Vallejo, California, and Richard worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard until he was drafted in 1953. He spent most of his Army career as a cook at Camp Carson in Colorado Springs.

Richard and Carol raised their family in Salem, Oregon. His occupation was that of a self-employed carpet layer who was respected as a hard worker and detail-oriented with wit and humor.

Richard and Carol retired and ended up back in Yamhill for 23 years. He enjoyed razor clam digging and spending time at the dam hole in Tillamook fishing for steelhead. He loved salmon fishing out of Newport. He enjoyed hunting wild hogs and deer in both California and Wyoming with longtime friends.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Carol; sister, Twila Bertini; daughters, Debbie Stewart (Floyd), Donna Broadhurst (Rick), and Diana Cox; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.