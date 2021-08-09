Richard Alan Hanes 1953 - 2021

Richard Alan Hanes passed away August 9, 2021, at home in La Pine, Oregon. He was 68 years old. He was born July 31, 1953, in Hillsboro, Oregon, the third son of Margaret (Michaelis) Hanes and Ralph Hanes of Scoggins Valley, Oregon.



Richards' parents divorced when he was 5, and from then on he moved often and attended many different elementary schools. He later attended Forest Grove High School and Portland Community College.



In 1976 he married Sandi Alcala of Hillsboro. They had two children, Andrew and Emily.

Richard was hired at Publishers Paper in 1979, and worked there until his retirement in 2015. He was a hard and ethical worker in any job he held, and he instilled those values in his children; he was very proud of them.



He and Sandi divorced in 1996. He later married Mary Ann (Domingo) Hanes.

Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, going for drives, music, the beach, hunting, fishing, animals and nature of the Pacific Northwest.



Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Hanes of La Pine; son, Andrew Hanes of Otter Rock; daughter, Emily Rawls (Matt) of Forest Grove; grandsons, Bo Hanes and Crosby Rawls. He is also survived by brothers, Jerry (Vickie) Hanes of Orem, Utah, Denny (Vicki) Hanes of McMinnville, Oregon, and Robert Reves of North Plains; step-daughters, Malynda (Travis) Barth and Deana (Rick) Odom; step-grandchildren, Cory (Cody) Kane and Brad Asher; step-grandson, Bodhi Kane; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph, in 1988; and his mother, Margaret Reves, in 1996.



There will be a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 28, at the Buell Grange Hall #637, 5970 Mill Creek Rd., Sheridan OR 97378