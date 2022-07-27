July 27, 2022 Tweet

Richard (Rick) Scott Herron 1964 - 2022

Richard “Rick” Scott Herron passed away July 14, 2022, at his home in Winnemucca, Nevada. He was born July 14, 1964, to Larry and Sharon Herron in McMinnville, Oregon.



Rick grew up in McMinnville alongside his two siblings, Darrell and Tami. He graduated from McMinnville High School and joined the United States Navy in 1984. After his service in the United States Navy, Rick went on to work for the Bureau of Prisons in the metal and welding shop until his retirement in 2012.

He is survived by his son, Cody (Amber) Herron; granddaughter, Florencia “Flora” Herron; his mother, Sharon Herron; his siblings, Darrell (Kristi) Herron and Tami (Scott) Peters; his niece, Jessica Grubbs; and nephews, Ryan Peters and Zach Herron.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Larry Leonard Herron; and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Schumacher, Mr. Leonard Herron and Mrs. Josephine McKibben.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 8975 Hopewell Rd N.W., Salem, Oregon.