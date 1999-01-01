Richard (Rick) Lloyd Bauder 1951 - 2021

Richard (Rick) Bauder passed away in his home on New Year’s Day in Dayton, Oregon. He was 69 years old.

Rick was born in Portland, Oregon, to parents Phillip and Phyllis (Ladeen) Bauder. He was their only child. They lived in Madras, Oregon, for a short time before moving to McMinnville, where he graduated from McMinnville High School in 1970. After high school, he followed his passion and started his mechanic and auto body career. While working for Larsen Motors, he met the love of his life, Sandy; they were married in 1982 and moved to Carlton. They would eventually move back to McMinnville to help care for his mother. After years of living in McMinnville, Rick found his paradise 2.5 miles south of Dayton, where he continued to work on his farm even after retirement.

Rick was known for his love of cars and horsepower. He enjoyed spending his weekends racing at the Woodburn Drag Strip, mudding in the hills or weekends at Sand Lake in his younger years. He enjoyed his ski boat and camping with family, coast trips and Sunday drives with Sandy. Later on, he discovered a new passion: being a grandpa was one of his biggest achievements. He loved working in his garden and never missed a NASCAR race.

Rick is survived by his wife, Sandra (Sandy) Bauder; one son, Chris Bauder; daughter, Emily Coyle (Bauder); two grandchildren, Rayven Bauder and Jayden Bauder; one great-grandson, Kasin; and a great-granddaughter, Nova. He was preceded in death by his father, Phil, and his mother, Ladeen.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time when all his loved ones and his many friends can be together to remember him. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.