Richard (Dick) Kendrick 1928 - 2021

On May 16, 2021, Dick Kendrick slipped peacefully away from a life well lived. Born in Alabama, Dick moved to Price, Utah, in his early teens, where he met his future bride, Helen. He served in the Army and spent several years with Helen stationed in Japan. After his discharge, Dick enrolled at the University of Utah and graduated from medical school as an anesthesiologist. He spent the majority of his career in Pocatello, Idaho.

After retiring from his medical practice at the age of 47, he relocated to the McMinnville area and began his next career as a cattleman in Muddy Valley. Annual roundups became a family tradition, bringing family and friends together for a little work and a lot of play.

Eventually, Dick returned to medicine as a consultant for Hewlett-Packard in McMinnville, helping to test cardiac equipment.

Dick had a passion for travel and adventure. From loading up the family to spend four months camping through Europe, to sailing a 36-foot boat to and from Tahiti, to camel caravans in Australia, Dick pursued adventure his whole life. He embodied the spirit of knowledge and discovery.

Survivors include his son, Kevan Kendrick; daughters, Kim (Gary) Kilmer and Kelley (John) Kennedy; grandchildren, Reed and Alex Kilmer, and Marshall and Erin Kennedy; and three great-grandchildren.

Devoted to his community, he supported many worthy causes, particularly education. A life-long learner himself, Dick recognized the value of education and its positive effects on people and communities. Donations may be made in his honor to the McMinnville Education Foundation, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave, McMinnville, Oregon.