Ricardo Adam Vigil 1968 - 2021

Father, son, cousin, uncle and grandfather, Ricardo Adam Vigil passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 26, 2021. Ricardo, also known as "Ricky" or "Rick," was born March 16, 1968, in Prosser, Washington, to Alvino (who preceded him in death) and Maria Vigil. He grew up in Lafayette, Oregon, but attended McMinnville public schools up until his graduation in 1986. He is survived by his mother; his older brother, Alvin Jr. of Seattle, Washington; sisters, Rachel Meidinger of Sherwood, Oregon, and Adelina Vigil-Salinas of Otis, Oregon; his children, Brittany and Adrian of Tucson, Arizona, and Braden of Lafayette; grandchildren, Emalene and Alexia of Tucson; and his longtime girlfriend of 13 years, Kris Colarchik of Gladstone, Oregon.

Rick also leaves countless other family members and many friends from all walks of life. Rick was a wonderful person who touched the lives of many, wherever he went and wherever he worked. Rick was known among his friends and co-workers as the "BBQ King" or the "Master Butcher" and was often called "an excellent butcher." Rick put his butchering skills to work at family BBQs, family reunions, and knew his craft well.

Rick spent his life building fond memories with his family, his children and great friends who became family to him. He loved his friends and family tremendously. He loved motorcycling, rafting, scuba diving, crabbing and fishing. Rick's most memorable trips were when he went to see the Acropolis in Greece, to the Hawaiian Islands to scuba dive, to Mexico for the beach and sun or just to visit his children and grandchildren in Arizona. As one friend posted on his Facebook page, "Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they are always there." Rick will be deeply missed by all.

There will be a viewing from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Directors in McMinnville, 135 N.E. Evans St., with a memorial service to be held Wednesday, February 3, at St. James Catholic Church. A burial for friends and family will follow.