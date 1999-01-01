Rhonda Lynn (Raugust) Joens - 1956-2019

Rhonda Lynn Joens (née Raugust) died from a prolonged illness Dec. 11, 2019, at a hospital in Portland. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends.

Rhonda was born in Walla Walla, Washington, to Donald Raugust Sr. and the late M. Louise Harper on Oct. 22, 1956. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1975. She began her long career as a correctional officer at Washington State Penitentiary, then transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Oregon, where she worked from 1989 until her retirement in 2009. She was most proud of serving on the hostage negotiation team. In addition, she prepared inmates for a life outside of prison by helping them write resumés and providing career counseling.

Rhonda was a fun-loving woman who enjoyed cooking and throwing parties for family and friends. She was a talented gardener. Her hanging baskets, overflowing with flowers, were the envy of the neighborhood. She loved music and would frequently attend concerts and festivals.

She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa; son, Ryan (Iris); daughter, Rachel (Mathijs); grandson, Oliver; father, Donald Sr. (Donna); brother, Donald Jr.; and many friends. A remembrance gathering for family and friends will be scheduled for a future date.