Rex Lodell Phipps 1933 - 2021

Rex Lodell Phipps passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. Rex was born February 27, 1933, in Prescott, Iowa, to Charley Ray Phipps and Nellie (Carlton) Phipps. Rex was the youngest of nine children. During his early years, his family spent most of their time in Iowa, but also lived in the Newberg, Oregon, area at times. Rex went into the Army in 1953, where he served in the Korean War as a wireman and ended his service with the rank of Corpora l. In 1955, Rex and Patricia Kling were married in Newton, Iowa. They went on to have three children, Mindy, and twins Mark and Diane.

Rex was a man of many talents. He worked as a house painter in Iowa but could often be found working on people’s cars or building kitchen cabinets for family members. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. Upon moving to Oregon for the last time in 1969, he began working for the Sports Center, and later Mountain Valley Cycle as a motorcycle mechanic.

Rex is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Mindy Menke and Diane (Bruce) Burnham; son, Mark (Clara) Phipps; brother, Melvin Phipps of Newberg; sister, Margaret Grimes of Villisca, Iowa; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Juanita Rucker and Pauline Phipps; his brothers, Arlo Phipps, Virgil Phipps, Chuck Phipps and Jack Phipps; and his son-in-law, Fred Menke.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.