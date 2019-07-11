By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • July 11, 2019 Tweet

Restraint motion will be filed in Wolfe murder case

Rusy Rae/News-Register##Presiding Judge Cynthia Easterday listens to Michael Wolfe's defense team. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Patrick Sweeney and Dianna Gentry are defending Michael Wolfe , accused of murdering a Salem mother and her young son.

The attorneys for Michael Wolfe, charged with murdering Karissa Fretwell, a 25-year-old single mother from Salem, and her three-year-old son, William "Billy" Fretwell, told Yamhill County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Cynthia Easterday Wednesday afternoon that they will file a motion to prohibit their client from being restrained when brought to court for future appearances.

Wolfe, 52, of Gaston, and Billy's biological father, has been indicted by a grand jury on three counts of aggravated murder — one of which constitutes domestic violence — and two counts of first-degree kidnapping. He is lodged in jail without bail.

Aggravated murder is an unclassified felony and potential death penalty charge. However, a moratorium on executions in the state is currently in place. First-degree kidnapping is a Class A felony and Measure 11 charge, punishable by a mandatory minimum prison sentence.

The defendant made a brief video appearance, during which time his attorneys - Dianna Gentry and Patrick Sweeney of Portland - and Deputy District Attorney Holly Winter raised some procedural issues with Easterday.

Winter stood in for District Attorney Brad Berry who is prosecuting the case.

The defense filed an earlier motion to "preserve evidence and notify the defendant of testing."

It estimates any testimony and argument on the motion should only take about 20 minutes. Winter said the state is unlikely to object to that motion.

A motion related to the use of restraints has not been filed, but Sweeney said he expected that to happen this week. Winter indicated the state, in all likelihood, would argue that Wolfe should be restrained while being escorted to and from and during any time spent in the courtroom.

Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rulings require judges to conduct an evaluation and adopt findings before having defendants brought to court in belly chains/handcuffs, leg irons or other restraints.

The belly chains/handcuffs and leg restraints are used in Yamhill County.

All of Wolfe's court appearances to date have been by video from the jail.

Motions related to restraints and subpoenas will be heard by Easterday at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5. The proceeding is scheduled to take 40 minutes.

A status hearing check on the case in front of Easterday was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.

See Friday's News-Register for additional details.