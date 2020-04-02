Resources for businesses

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce provides a list of resources for struggling businesses at www.mcminnville.org.

The U.S. Small Business Administration offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Loans are available to small businesses, nonprofit organizations and owners of rental properties to provide working capital for temporary loss of revenue.

Loan amounts are up to $2 million at 3.75% interest for small businesses, and 2.75% for nonprofit organizations.

Collateral is required for loans that exceed $25,000. Applicants will not be declined solely on the basis of lack of collateral. However, SBA officials will require whatever collateral is available, which may include liens on real estate.

For more information, go to www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/.

Business Oregon offers a list of links and resources for Oregon businesses looking for assistance in the event of local, regional, or statewide economic impacts due to identified disasters.

For more information, go to www.oregon4biz.com/Coronavirus-Information/

The Oregon Economic Development Association has compiled a page of information and resources to assist businesses as they experience impact related to the coronavirus.

For more information, go to oeda.biz/assisting-communities-businesses-with-coronavirus-impact/