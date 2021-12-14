Residential fires keep crews busy

The McMinnville Fire Department, with assistance from neighboring agencies, responded to two blazes Friday and one Thursday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incidents.

Equipment and personnel arrived at 10019 S.W. River Bend in Whiteson Friday night where a chimney fire was responsible for a blaze that destroyed a residence, according to Fire Marshal Debbie McDermott.

Firefighters were called out to a McMinnville residence at 478 S.W. Pemberly Loop Friday morning when a blaze ignited inside a dryer.

There was no one home at the time, but three dogs were rescued from the residence.

Oily rags had been placed in the washing machine, McDermott said. A residential washing machine does not break down the oils, she noted, and when the rags were placed in the dryer, a fire ignited which filled the residence with smoke.

Arson was the cause of a vacant house fire at 1428 N.E. 10th Ave. in McMinnville Thursday night, according to McDermott.

She said the investigation has been completed, and it’s doubtful any suspects will be identified.

A gas can was located inside the residence.