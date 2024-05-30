Reserves tapped to cover $1.3M in unforeseen costs

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
tagup
Interesting to see a budget crisis that includes new positions. That generally doesn’t happen in the real world. The county seems to use the same logic.
Don Dix
The budget hole ($1.8M) was filled before 2023 was over by the '$13 fee' ($2.1M collected annually) added to W & L bills. Wouldn't that $1.2M (approximately) be helpful? - or is it already spent or spoken for? In what 'account' does that surplus appear? Somebody knows!
Bill B
Just can't help thinking that the term "Tax and Spend" fits the current philosophy of many on this committee.