Renee Annette Mills 1962 - 2021

Renee Annette Mills passed away September 13, 2021, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. Renee was born to Arnold and Betty Mills on February 14, 1962, in McMinnville. While growing up, she enjoyed fishing with her father and would accompany him on fishing trips throughout Oregon, Colorado and Alaska. After her graduation from McMinnville High School, she participated in several training programs before retiring in 1988 due to health issues. Renee enjoyed sightseeing in the western states, Hawaii and Mexico, and was an avid Linfield football fan.

Renee will be interred privately next to her parents at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.