Registration open for Stubberfield tourney

Michelbook Country Club’s eighth annual Perry Stubberfield Memorial Golf Tournament tees off Saturday August 24 at 9 a.m. Registration is now open for interested participants, please contact Ross Peterson at 503-816-9083 for further enquiries.

This event is a four-person best-ball scramble with a shotgun start. Registration is available at $110 a person or $440 per four-person group. Entry fees include golf carts, 18-hole play, prizes, range balls, three raffle tickets, two mulligans, dinner and awards for individual and team scores.

Please make checks payable to MHS Hall of Fame and mail to Wendy Buchheit at P.O. Box 1097 McMinnville, OR 97128.

McMinnville High School’s Sports Hall of Fame hosts the golf tournament, under the direction of Peterson. Proceeds help fund the continued costs of awards and the Hall of Fame’s annual program.

Sponsorships are available. Prices are as follows: Dinner $500, Golf Cart $200, Raffle $200, Tee Prize $200, Driving Range $150, Individual Hole Sponsorship $100.