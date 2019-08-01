Regina Marie (Bennett) Hargens 1926 - 2019

Regina Marie (Bennett) Hargens passed away peacefully August 1, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born March 7, 1926, in Santa Rosa, California, the oldest child of John Edward Bennett and Mary (Luteneggar) Bennett. She grew up in San Francisco, where she met her future husband and equally talented artist, Eugene Hargens. She completed her bachelor’s degree and a master's in Divinity at Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles. Regina and Eugene joined the Lay Mission Helpers Association in Los Angeles and worked for three years as missionaries in Malawi, Africa, where she taught at a girls' school. After returning to the States, they were blessed with twin girls, and lived in Los Angeles until Regina moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to live with her daughter in 2012. She was very active in various leadership roles within her community Catholic parishes.

Regina is survived by sister, Patrice Bennett of Carlsbad, California; daughters, Caritas Mary Fay of San Francisco and Christine Marie Vogel; son-in-law, Scott Vogel; and three granddaughters, Taylor, Tara and Trista Vogel of McMinnville. She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Edward Bennett; and sister, Sr. Chris Bennett, SSS.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville. Interment will take place at St. James Catholic Cemetery.