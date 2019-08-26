Red flag warning again today

The Portland office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning, denoting critical fire danger, for noon to 11 p.m. today.

Wind and low relative humidity in combination are raising fire danger substantially, it noted, because they can cause any blazes to spread very rapidly.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s and may even top 100 today.

The Oregon Department of Forestry noted that backyard burning, and use of exploding targets and tracer ammunition are banned during fire season. The use of sky lanterns is prohibited year-round.