Recovery resource fair offered

Provoking Hope, which provides addiction and recovery wrap-around services, will host its annual “Our Community Cares Recovery Resource Fair” Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 213 N.E. 10th St., McMinnville. The free event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The resource fair will include information booths from numerous local nonprofits and helping agencies.

For more information, call Provoking Hope, at 971-261-2259.