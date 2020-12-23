Rebekah Stewart 1957-2020

Rebekah Stewart passed peacefully on December 23, 2020, at WVMC. The oldest of five girls, she was born to Louis and Doris Durio on March 19, 1957, in Oberlin, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother and two sisters, Sarah Bare and Chloe Israel. She is survived by two sisters, Esther Daugherty of Oregon and Miriam Welcome of Washington; along with seven nephews and one niece.

She loved the Lord and studying the Bible; praying for others and giving to those in need were her passions. She enjoyed sewing and trips to the coast. She will be missed by many.

Services to be determined at a later date.