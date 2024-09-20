By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • September 20, 2024 Tweet

Re-do revealed on downtown development plans

McMinnville’s Third Street Improvement project, long a topic of controversy about trees, design and parking, became a source of background murmurs earlier this year. It first came to my attention when a committee member quietly disclosed, “We’re starting over.”

Project construction once was scheduled to begin in 2024. A year ago, McMinnville contracted for engineering work expected to be completed this summer, with start of construction moved out to “at least 2026.”

In foretelling things to come, here’s the beginning of reporter Scott Unger’s February news story: “The view grew longer, the needs got deeper, and the costs are getting higher, when it comes to Third Street redevelopment planning.”

The city’s consultant said, “We have not started the pricing exercise yet. The first step is to finalize the scope, establish the scope and then we’ll put drawings together and prepare the estimate.”

Public discussion of project scope continued, moving from trees to parking to signage to utilities to lighting and more. Unger reported city expectations to unveil cost estimates in May and complete engineering work in August. More murmurs came when those cost estimates exceeded $20 million, leading to this July headline:

“Third Street committee curbs its enthusiasm.” The story described how the scope of the project was being tossed high in the air for consideration of curbless streets, utility moves, plaza development, changing tree groves and more.

Unger’s story in this week’s Wednesday e-edition reported major changes in Third Street design discussed tentatively approved by the downtown improvement committee: Removing curbs; modifying plans for tree groves; modifying or removing mid-block curb extensions; increasing hardscaping areas usable by adjacent businesses.

That’s a lot of change from earlier plans that were subject to extensive discussion and community feedback. To avoid any suggestion that major changes could be fast-tracked to remain on a previous development schedule, it seems judicious to follow one committee member’s suggestion to ask other cities about the pros and cons of going curbless.

Downtown property and business owners have a lot at stake in making sure that dramatic changes in their business district — and iconic community image — will stand the many tests of time. One of those tests is meeting the future needs of ground transportation in ways that continue facilitating both local use and visitor engagement.

For that I’ll harken back 32 months in this space to a quote from the University of Delaware Complete Communities Toolbox:

“A successful streetscape has multiple aspects. Because all roads have multiple users and serve many functions, each streetscape design must be context-sensitive. Transportation systems must consider the context or physical setting and use design approaches and materials that are consistent with local conditions. A streetscape needs to have boundaries to ensure safe travel for all roadway users. Signs, curbs, fences and landscaping can effectively create an inclusive, yet safe environment that provides a sense of physical comfort for diverse users and activities. The aesthetic appeal elements of beautification initiatives, attractive lighting, street furniture, clean streets and outdoor dining contribute to a town’s sense of place.”

