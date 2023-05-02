Raymond VanBlaricom 1947 - 2024

The community lost a genuine soul in Raymond VanBlaricom, who died November 30, 2024, at the age of 77. Ray was born March 19, 1947, to Velma and Phillip VanBlaricom, becoming the youngest to siblings of Ardis and Phillip Jr. The family lived in Cottage Grove.

Ray was well-traveled during his early education, eventually graduating from a Seventh-day Adventist high school, to the delight of everyone involved. His education continued at the University of Oregon, a 10-year journey that never ended with a degree, but a deep love for all things Ducks and a mean crossword game.

The Vietnam War sent Ray to Germany, where upon arrival he was told by his superior to enjoy Octoberfest. His tour over, Ray returned to Cottage Grove, where he began his career in the timber industry. He found his niche as a log scaler, a job that took him to Hood River, where he met and married Diane Phillips and instantly became a girl dad to her daughters, Tammy and Kristi. His youngest daughter, Andrea, came along a few years later.

Ray relished being a dad, helping his girls with their sports, learning to drive, and dealing with boyfriends. He served as a volunteer fireman for the Beavercreek Fire District, where many knew him as Santa Claus during the holiday season.

The complexities of life took Ray to McMinnville, Oregon, where he met Leslie DeForrest. The two began a love affair that included a summer marriage in their backyard and lasted for more than 20 years.

During his time in McMinnville, Ray’s green thumb led to his involvement with the Master Gardener community and his own radio show, “To the Root of It.” He also took the journey of sobriety and was sober for 14 years and developed deep and long-term connections through the process.

Ray lived his life enjoying the journey and wanted the end to be quiet and peaceful, a wish that was granted to him. He will be remembered and loved by all he touched, inspired, mentored and just made laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Leslie VanBlaricom; daughters, Andrea VanBlaricom, Tammy Nelson, and Kristi Stutters, and Kelly Anguiano; sons-in-law, Jon Nelson and Grant Stutters, and RJ Anguiano; son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Jamie DeForrest; grandchildren, Austin Stutter, Madison, Stutter, Hailey DeForrest, Dylan DeForrest, and Parker DeForrest, Oliva Anguiano and Octavio Anguiano.

For information on the celebration of life, please visit www.macyandson.com. Ray loved bright colors and Hawaiian shirts, so please wear and come festively dressed.