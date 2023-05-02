Raymond LeRoy May 1937 - 2024

Raymond LeRoy May, 86 years old, passed away of natural causes on the morning of May 24, 2024, at home in Hubbard, Oregon.

Raymond was born August 1, 1937, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Ivan and Clarissa May. He was the middle child of three. The family lived in the hills west of McMinnville. His father worked in a log mill nearby, and a mill accident broke his back when Raymond was approximately 10 years old; he later died of cancer when Raymond was a teenager.

The family moved around and spent some time on the coast before finally settling in McMinnville. In his teens, Raymond worked as choker setter during the summer, which prepared him for high school football in the fall. In his early 20s, he joined the National Guard and worked at the lumber mill in Willamina. He was also an avid motorcycle racer on flat track, timed coastal mountain trails and motocross. Into his 30s, he learned auto body and auto frame work, eventually working with his brother, Lester, who opened Riverside Autobody. Also, during this time, he fished and camped and passed on his love for the outdoors to his children. During this time and beyond, he maintained an interest in photography.

Raymond cultivated an interest in Pacific Northwest Native American history, Oregon history, and Oregon Trail history. In his 40s and 50s, he bought and read just about every book he could find on these subjects. He studied the genealogy of our family and traced us back to England.

Ray also enjoyed square and round dancing, where he met his partner, Evelyn, who remained his dance partner and friend for decades. In his 60s and 70s, he enjoyed sewing, quilting and woodcarving.

Raymond is survived by his partner, Evelyn Martinson; sister, Delores Ringering of Sopchoppy, Florida; and his brother, Lester May of McMinnville. Raymond had five children surviving, Gary May of Amity, Oregon, Scott May of Las Vegas, Nevada, Steve May of Beulaville, North Carolina, Cindy Neubig of McMinnville, and JoNelle Griffin of Cumming, Georgia; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. June 21, 2024, at Calvary Chapel, 1825 N.W. Second St., McMinnville OR 97128

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salem Square Dance Center, P.O. Box 20551, Salem OR 97307