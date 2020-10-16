Raymond Earl Duffield Jr. 1989 - 2020

It is with tremendous heartache we announce that Raymond Earl Duffield Jr. went to rest peacefully on October 16, 2020. Raymond was born October 22, 1989, and was 30 years old. “Live life, love life,” was his motto, and that is what he always tried to do. Raymond is survived by his mother, Donna Svela; stepfather; Eric Svela; father, Raymond Duffield Sr.; stepmother, Carolyn Benolken; older brother, Michael Ritchie; and two younger sisters, Cairalee and McKenna Svela.

Raymond will forever be remembered for his love of skateboarding, music (MGK), online gaming, and as of most recently his love for farming cannabis. Raymond loved family time and watching over his sisters.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

Our beloved son and brother, forever in our hearts you’ll be.

Celebration of life details to follow here.