Raymond E. Wederski 1940 - 2022

Raymond "Ray" E. Wederski, born in McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 20, 2022, at the age of 82.



Ray worked for the McMinnville School District for 23 years and was able to retire in 2002 with Karen, the love of his life for 55 years. Ray loved to spend his spare time camping, gardening in his "park-like" yard," and woodworking; but most importantly, he enjoyed having coffee with his friends and spending time with his family.



Please join us for Ray's Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1750 N.E. Orchard Ave. in McMinnville. Ray's favorite snacks will be provided.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the H.R. Hoover Cancer Center in McMinnville, Oregon.