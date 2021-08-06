Ray E. Wardell 1952 - 2021



Ray Eldred Wardell passed away August 6, 2021, at home. He was 69 years old. Ray was born January 17, 1952, in Carey, Idaho, to Alvero Allen Wardell and Artell Lavon Robison. In his youth, the Wardell family lived in Carey, Gold Beach, Oregon, and Fresno, California, where Ray graduated from high school.

Ray was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; following high school, he served two years in the London, England, Mission. He attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree, a Master of Science in genetics, and an MBA.

Ray worked at Hewlett Packard in Palo Alto, California, and McMinnville, Oregon, Welch Allyn and Draeger, Inc. At the time of his passing, he was a senior marketing manager for Anesthesia Workstations & Integration at Draeger, Inc.

Ray loved fishing, tide pools and the ocean, and ideas. Although he was a quiet man, he loved nothing more than a good stimulating debate about interesting and often obscure ideas. Ray also held a patent for a wireless handheld medical device.

Ray was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Mark Allen Wardell. He is survived by two sisters, Carol Stevenson (Larry), and Dianne Jones; a brother, Gary Wardell; and his three children, Nicholas John Wardell, Katie Howard and Andrew Marshall Wardell.