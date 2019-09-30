September 30, 2019 Tweet

Randy G. Olson 1951-2019

Randy G. Olson, 68, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, of liver disease. He was born January 19, 1951, son of Elmer and Pauline Olson, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Randy graduated from McMinnville High School in 1969. After graduation, he attended Portland Community College then worked as a welder. In 1985, he moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where he died.

Randy was preceded in death by his mother; stepfather, Eugene McLean; and oldest brother, Michael G. Turner. He is survived by brothers Dale Turner, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Jan Olson of Portland, Oregon.