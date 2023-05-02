Randall Scot Hartzell 1947 - 2024

After living a full and complete life, Randall Scot Hartzell passed away November 29, 2024, at his home in Indio, California, with his wife Jan of 17 years by his side.



Randy was born October 10, 1947, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Floyd and Savilla Hartzell. Randy’s early childhood began in Hebo, Oregon, where his father was the local fuel distributor on the coast between Neskowin and Tillamook. As a boy in Hebo, he developed a lifelong passion for fishing both the Nestucca and Three Rivers. Randy could often be found along several family fishing holes while his father delivered heating oil to local residents. When Randy entered junior high, the family moved back to McMinnville, where many of his lifelong friendships were established.



While at McMinnville High School, Randy played bass guitar in several local bands, including “The Henchman.” At age 16, he traveled around the state of Oregon booking gigs at local dance clubs. With his band and his Pontiac GTO, he lived the life of a classic '60s teenager.



Following graduation, he attended Linfield College, where he met his first wife, Gay Lyn Soller. He and Gay both transferred to the University of Oregon, where he graduated in 1969. His fondest memories of college were spent with his Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity brothers, where he obtained the nicknamed “Rudy.” Following graduation from U of O, Randy and Gay established their life in McMinnville, where they had two children, Ryan and Kyla. Randy was also proud of his service, both during and after college, in the Oregon National Guard.



Randy loved his 39-year career as a banker at First Federal Savings and Loan. His most cherished banking accomplishments were helping first-time homebuyers. When not working at First Federal, Randy could be found pursuing his lifelong hobby of fishing with his son, grandsons, and friends, or watching Oregon Ducks football.



Randy is survived by his wife, Jan; his son, Ryan (Rori); his daughter, Kyla; step-children, Tammy Davila, Debra Schoelles(Douglas), and Wil de Jong; his seven grandchildren, Molli (Joey), Mason, Judith, Kerby, Mark, Marc, and Hudson; sister, Paula (Randy); and their two daughters, Kelly (Matt), and Kari(Jeff).



A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2025.