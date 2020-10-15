Randall "Randy" Robinson 1952 - 2020

Randall “Randy” Robinson, 68 of Dayton, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born on July 16, 1952, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Randy joined the United States Air Force serving as a Staff Sgt. at McClellan AFB, and later at Offutt AFB, 2d Airborne Command and Control Squadron “Looking Glass” in Bellevue, Nebraska. Randy later went on to receive his bachelor's degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in business/accounting.

Randy was a devoted, hard-working man. He had a bigger-than-life personality, and loved to visit about town with his veteran service dog, Sherman. He had many loves in life including his fiancée, Joni; his children, Krissie and Keven; grandchildren; great-granddaughter; his horse, Captain Dan; many cats; and visiting the ocean. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

Preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Wanda Robinson, Randy is survived by his fiancée Joni Hefner of Dayton; daughter, Kristina “Krissie” Hinrichs of Lincoln, Nebraska; son Keven Robinson of Coolidge, Arizona; grandchildren, Jordan and Kalli Hinrichs of Lincoln, and Keven Jr., Kyla and Kristopher Robinson of Coolidge; great-granddaughter, Rylee Rose Hinrichs of Lincoln; brother, Monte (Mary) Robinson of York, Nebraska; and sister, Lyla (Larry) Walker of Lincoln.