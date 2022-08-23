Ralph Wesley Foster 1949 - 2022

Ralph Wesley Foster, 73 years old, who was born January 12, 1949, in California, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 23, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Frankie Foster. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; three daughters; five grandchildren; his sister, Lisa, and grandson, Lewis; Loucinda and husband, Todd; and granddaughters, McKenzi and McKayla, and Lora and husband, Darrin; grandsons, Ryan and Reece; and his sister, Lorinda, and husband, Les. All who knew and cared for Ralph will miss the sparkle in his blue eyes and his strong handshake. Ralph’s diligence and dedication were always evident whether at work or home. Ralph was an accomplished hunter throughout his life and enjoyed his time in the beautiful outdoors.

Ralph completed his electrical apprenticeship in 1973 in Oregon. He had a Montana Master Electrician license and an Oregon General Supervising Electrician license. His career included working for Champion Plywood Mills, with five years in Oregon, plus 20 years in Montana, and also for Hampton Lumber Mills for 20 years in Willamina, Oregon.

Ralph passed from complications resulting from a brain bleed and stroke. A graveside service with his immediate family is planned at a later time, with burial at the family plot in Noti, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ralph’s memory may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

