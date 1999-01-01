Ralph W. Harwood 1940 - 2021

Ralph W. Harwood passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with health issues at the age of 81.

Ralph was born August 3, 1940, in St. Helens, Oregon, to his mother Inez Jones (remarried) and father Edward Harwood.

He was raised in Yamhill-Carlton, Oregon, and graduated from Yamhill-Carlton Union, Class of 1959.

Ralph enlisted in the Navy for the next seven years. He was with the VF-Silver Fighter Squadron during the Vietnam War.

In 1966, he came home to marry his teenage friend and sweetheart, Louann (Smith), the love of his life. Together they built a family and lived happily for the next 55 years in Newberg, Oregon.

Ralph started out at the lumberyard and then was offered a job at the Portland Shipyard, repairing Navy ships. Then he moved to the Port of Portland, where he worked for 35 years in total on the docks, moving up to becoming the head dock master. He was only one of three people to work Dry Dock 4, the largest drydock in North and South America. He retired early when the Port of Portland was purchased by a private company.

Ralph continued to enjoy life to the fullest, traveling with his wife, fishing with his grandkids, hunting and fishing all over the United States, and golfing with his friends (brothers).

Ralph will be missed terribly by his loving wife, Louann; daughter, Becky (Booth) and her husband Mike and their sons, Tyler and Nathan (Ralph’s pride and joy); son, Rod Harwood; and sister, Tami (Jones).

Ralph loved life, and everyone he met was his friend (brother or sister).

He will be laid to rest in McMinnville at Evergreen Memorial. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com