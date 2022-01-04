Ralph Menkel 1946 - 2022

Ralph Menkel was a kind, fun-loving man. Born June 12, 1946, in Portland, Oregon, to parents Carlson B. and Elizabeth Menkel, he was raised in McMinnville, Oregon. As a child, he caused a ruckus wherever he went, the laughter was soon to follow.

Fifty-six years ago, on Thanksgiving Day 1965, he married the love of his life, Maxine Menkel, nee Floyd. He trained to be a respiratory therapist and worked for a time in Portland before relocating to McMinnville, where he worked at the McMinnville and Newberg hospitals.

In the '80s, Alaska was the next big adventure. Ralph worked in the oil fields near Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. On his time off at home in McMinnville, he would pick up his granddaughters' letters to Santa, whom he claimed to know on a first-name basis. In June 2021, he retired from his job as a

wide load trucker, where he got to travel all over the west of the North American continent.

He was the life and "breath" of the party, often seen at the Blue Moon cracking jokes, ensuring those around him roared with laughter. He was the kind of man who made friends wherever he went. He was a wonderful Pa and a playful grandfather with a mischievous sense of fun. He always enjoyed a round of golf or a game of pinochle, loved listening to music, and thrived in every social situation.

Ralph left this earthly abode January 4, 2022, in McMinnville. He is survived by his wife, Maxine; his two children, Ann and Jennifer; and grand-children, Cat, Jyl, Jalene, Grace and Gloriana; in addition to his brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Barb. He was predeceased by his half-sister, Karen.

Ralph left behind a community of friends who will dearly miss him.

A memorial will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 22, at Michelbook Country Club.

Masks required at this outdoor service. Hors d'oeuvres and reception to follow inside.