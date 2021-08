Ralph Jay Helmken 1964 - 2021

Ralph Jay Helmken passed away from lung cancer August 5, 2021, in Salem, Oregon. He was born November 21, 1964, in Eugene, Oregon, to Mike Helmken of Sixes, Oregon, and Frankie David of Port Orford, Oregon. Ralph spent many years in the Carlton and McMinnville area.

He is survived by his mother, Frankie Rigert; brother, David James Richter; his 96-year-old grandmother, Betty Delamarter of Forest Grove; sister, Jody Helmken of Jefferson, Oregon; uncles, Gary David of Irrigon, Oregon, and Ted Delamarter of Gales Creek; aunt, Mary Boyle (Helmken) of Grants Pass, Oregon; and cousins, Monica David of Dallas, Oregon, and Rodney David of Lebanon, Oregon.

Services in care of Restlawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens.