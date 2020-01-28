Rain, localized flooding in forecast; drive carefully, authorities warn

Submitted photo##West Valley firefighters rescued a driver stuck in about 12 inches of water flooding Southwest Bellevue Highway Monday morning.

Rain and more rain is in the forecast for the remainder of the week, and authorities are warning of flooded roads and high water in general.

Drivers should watch out for water covering roads, they said. Don't take chances -- cars can easily get stuck, they said, so it's better to back up and look for an alternate route.

Monday morning, Sheridan, West Valley and SW Polk emergency crews rescued a driver from a small car stuck in 12 inches of water on Southwest Bellevue Highway. Crews with a large pickup were able to drive into the flood and pick up the occupant safely.

Since then, more rain has fallen, flooding other routes. Some roads and parks, such as Wennerberg Park along the North Yamhill River in Carlton, are closed.

The National Weather Service is calling for rain all week with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. But forecasters say temperatures will drop over the weekend, with a possibillty of snow late Sunday or early Monday.