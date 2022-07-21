Race to benefit Gospel Rescue Mission

Sunrise Church will host an 8-kilometer run, 5K run and walk and community breakfast Saturday, July 30, to benefit a local nonprofit organization.

The SunriseMac Restore Life City Race will take off at 9 a.m. from the church parking lot at Ninth and Ford streets, McMinnville. The free community breakfast, open to everyone, will take place during the morning in the same location.

The runs will cover flat, fast terrain suitable for all ages, said Isa Rademacher, one of the volunteer organizers. It goes over residential streets as well as Third Street.

The 8K participants can register in advance at https://bit.ly/MacRestoreLifeRace, or sign up along with 5K runners from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. on race day.

Cost is $20 for the 8K, which offers trophies and ribbons for top finishers. The 5K costs $10 for adults and is free to children; a free small-fry run will take place in the parking lot for children 4 and younger.

Sunrise Church Pastor Bill Wilton said this is the first year of what is planned to be an annual benefit for nonprofits. The idea came from members of the congregation who have experience with competitive racing and large event planning.

The church decided to support a cause each year.

This year’s beneficiary is the Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission, a nonprofit homeless shelter on 14th Street that has offered services for nearly 20 years.

Proceeds will go to the mission’s efforts to provide shelter, food and training for those in need. The mission also is raising funds for a $1.5 million expansion project to provide space for women and children, expand its men’s dormitory and provide a full-time recovery program and training for people working toward self-sufficiency.

For more information, call 971-287-0765 or send email to restoredliferace@gmail.com.