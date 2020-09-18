Provoking Hope holds annual golf tourney

The tournament is a scramble format and includes on-course games and a poker run; prizes and treats are available to the winners. There is an 11:30 a.m. check in with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Entry fee is $100 per player, which includes a dinner ticket. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and includes a presentation, auction and raffle.

A donation box will be available for hygiene and non-perishable food items.

For more information call 503-472-2129 x3 or email terry@michelbook.com .