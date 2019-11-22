Prosecution rests in Monagon case

The prosecution rested its case in sex abuse charges against a former McMinnville church youth leader on Thursday, and the defense began presenting its case.

Vaughn Monagon, 42, of Dayton is facing 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony and Measure 11 offense, punishable by a mandatory minimum prison sentence. Abuse in the first eight counts allegedly took place between Sept. 1, 2006 and Dec. 31, 2007, involving one victim, according to the indictment. Abuse in counts 9 and 10 are alleged to have occurred to a second victim between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2009. Abuse in count 11 allegedly happened to a third between Sept. 1 and Nov. 3, 2007.

A 12-person jury will decide Monagon’s fate on the first eight counts. Monagon waived his right to have the other three counts heard by the jury. Judge John Collins will rule on those charges.

The jury is hearing testimony that pertains only to the first alleged victim, who testified earlier this week.

Monagon took the stand on Thursday, and denied having abused her. His wife and daughter also testified in his defense. Defense attorney Steve Lindsey of Portland also attempted to show that the family was so busy during 2006 and 2007 that there was no time for the sleep-overs at which Monagon is accused of having molested the girl.

Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. on Monday.