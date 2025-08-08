Proposed Sheridan manufactured home community gets state funds

The funding is part of $160 million being invested for 10 developments statewide by Oregon House and Community Services.

The funding request was submitted by Tigard-based developer 10K Doors LLC, which purchased a two-acre parcel between Southeast Sheridan Road and the railroad tracks, just west of Forest River Manufacturing property, in 2022. The proposal, named the Sheridan Manufactured Home Community, is to build 10 two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units for families at or below 60% of average medium income (AMI). At least five units will be set aside for agricultural units.

In its application, 10K Doors said it has an operating agreement with Yamhill Community Action Partnership for $30,000 a year to provide a variety of resident services.

“Having an experienced resident services coordinator to assist tenants with productive communication with management, access to resources and advice to keep the identified population housed will help ensure housing stability,” according to a summery of the application.

The applicants note the location is a mile or less from the city park, community garden, food bank, high school and several markets. The project also includes a 2,530-square-foot open space with a playground and a detention pond.

The average cost per unit is about $340,000, with a total project cost estimated at $6,158,788.