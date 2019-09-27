Produce bountiful, but fall weather may include frost

Marcus Larson / News-Register## Linfield College students Rachel Goines and Ashley Sellers choose flowers and produce at the McMinnville Farmers' Market Tuesday.

A bounty of pumpkins, squash, corn, tomatoes and a variety of other local produce are still available at the McMinnville Farmers Market and area farm stands, even as fall weather sets in.

There may be some frost on pumpkins in Yamhill County fields this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight lows may drop into the mid-30s , and , with daytime temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal for early fall, forecasters said.

No matter the weather, the farmers' market will continue on afternoons through Oct. 10.