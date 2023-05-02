Private Investigator compelled by court to turnout document

State to re-try Johnson case

Johnny Eugene Johnson, 54, formerly of Yamhill County, is serving a 59-year sentence at the Department of Correction for three counts on sexual abuse. In the 2017 trial Johnson was acquitted for six counts of sodomy; however, the Yamhill County District Attorney refiled the sodomy charges and has taken Johnson back to court.

On Sept. 21, 2021, Johnson won an appeal on a 6th Amendment challenge of due process in regard to seven charges, two three counts of rape and five counts of sex abuse.

On Nov. 25, Johnson made three motions, to compel Padilla Investigations to turn over documents to the defense, motion to dismiss, claiming both denial of a speedy trial and prejudice from prosecution and investigation misconduct. Johnson submitted these motions himself and not through his attorney.

Representing the defendant, attorney Jonathan Clark said that, as the seventh attorney of record, there are some missing documents for the defense’s case, such as documents from the first private investigator. He supported the motion that Padilla Investigations be compelled to turn over documents pertaining to Johnson and the past investigation.

Johnson claimed his right to a speedy trial has been denied.

“It has been eight-and-a-half years since I’ve been indicted,” Johnson said. He added that the case had paused as the defense waited for a key witness, his aunt, to recover from a stroke.

The aunt has since died and Johnson argued that without her needed testimony to hear the cause would be prejudicial.

Johnson claimed there was investigative misconduct by detective Nicole Rickles, alleging she followed and coerced one of the child victims into making false accusations in order for the state to get the outcome they want. He said he’s complained to the state bar and to former district attorney Brad Berry and current DA Kate Lynch.

Lynch requested the court deny all motions, as they were written by Johnson and not his attorney.

“Johnson can represent himself or have an attorney represent him, but a hybrid representation is not allowed in Oregon,” Lynch said.

Judge Ladd Wiles said he’d allow hybrid representation for these motions, adding that the defense attorney could file the motions in his name later.

Lynch said she did not understand the basis of the motions as she did not know what incident of alleged coercion Johnson was referring to. She argued that the victim in question will not be a witness in the case, making the motion have no merit.

Johnson claimed the state has not released all documents in discovery; however, Lynch said all materials in the state’s possession have been shared with the defense.

Wiles granted the motion to compel the private investigator to release documents to the defense, but denied the other motions.

A trail readiness hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2, and a five-day jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 6.